Are you glad Rhode Island’s “Blue Wave” license plate will only be reimagined rather than replaced?

State leaders in December launched the RI State Plate Design Contest to come up with a replacement for the “Blue Wave” design that has been in use since 1996.

“We know Rhode Islanders take fierce pride in their home state and want a say in how Rhode Island is portrayed around the country,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said at the time. “We expect them to relish this chance to illustrate Rhode Island’s independent spirit by showing off their design skills and ingenuity.”

The contest was open to all residents. The R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles received close to 940 designs. The public was able to choose from five finalists. McKee said close to 300,000 votes were cast by residents over two weeks.

On April 6th the winner was announced: Another “Blue Wave” design!

