Are you satisfied with the job Gov. Daniel J. McKee is doing in his first full term?

A recent poll from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States found 37% of respondents approved of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s job performance.

That’s an increase from the 30% approval rating he received between Dec. 21 and Jan. 24.

The most recent online poll surveyed 390 Rhode Island residents between April 2 and May 24.

The poll was originally created to gauge the nation’s governors on how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic but now rates overall job performance.

McKee’s latest approval rating is in line with four of the other five New England governors. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, had a 41% approval rating; Mass. Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, earned a 40% approval rating and Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, had a 37% rating.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, had a 56% rating to lead New England governors.