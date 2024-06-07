Are you satisfied with the job Gov. Daniel J. McKee is doing in his first full term?

By
-
A RECENT poll from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States found 37% of respondents approved of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s job performance. /ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

A recent poll from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States found 37% of respondents approved of Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s job performance.

That’s an increase from the 30% approval rating he received between Dec. 21 and Jan. 24. 

The most recent online poll surveyed 390 Rhode Island residents between April 2 and May 24.

The poll was originally created to gauge the nation’s governors on how they handled the COVID-19 pandemic but now rates overall job performance. 

- Advertisement -

McKee’s latest approval rating is in line with four of the other five New England governors. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, had a 41% approval rating; Mass. Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, earned a 40% approval rating and Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, had a 37% rating. 

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, had a 56% rating to lead New England governors. 

Are you satisfied with the job Gov. Daniel J. McKee is doing in his first full term?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display