NEWPORT – The United States Golf Association made good on its promise to bring the U.S. Senior Open to the historic Newport Country Club, originally scheduled for 2020 but cancelled due to the pandemic.

And local businesses expect it will be worth the wait.

-owner and manager of the Protective Club in the city’s Fifth Ward – 2 miles from the Newport Country Club – on Tuesday said he has already had visits from professional caddies and other USGA employees and event volunteers who are staying in the neighborhood. Participants, USGA staff and other event associates began descending on the city last week.

The business will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Thursday, said Kelleher, who expects business to boom in the coming days, if previous large-scale events such as the Newport Folk Festival and last week’s Bermuda Race is a prelude of what’s to come.

“It’s going to be great for this area,” he said.

And as with golf swings, in business success relies on good timing.

Middletown hotel owner and former Middletown Town Council Vice President Robert “Rocky” Kempenaar on Tuesday held a ribbon cutting for the $7.5 million renovation of the Hampton Inn & Suites and Homewood Suites by Hilton, in partnership with First Bristol Corp.

Kempenaar expects all of his hotels to be fully booked by the weekend and the economic rewards to benefit all of Aquidneck Island, especially if the sunny weather forecast holds.

“For golf tournaments there is usually a lot of day trippers. But there is so much infrastructure here to help set this all up,” he said. "With big events like this, the overflow [from Newport] really pushes things west, even off the island. So, it's a wonderful opportunity to show off everything we have here.”

Aryinn Hawks, co-owner of Lucky Puttz miniature golf course in Middletown, said they almost ran out of golf balls last weekend. The business has received numerous inquiries from prospective customers planning their visit.

“We are expecting a lot of golfers,” he said.

As one of the five founding members of the USGA, the Newport Country Club is prominent in professional golf history. The inaugural U.S. Senior Open was played there in 1980. Plus, the first U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open took place on its storied greens in 1895.

The club also hosted the 1995 U.S. Amateur Open and the 2006 U.S. Women’s Open.

While the economic impact on the region can be hard to gauge preemptively, the city is preparing for an estimated 60,000 to 70,000 additional visitors.

The USGA estimates that $250 million in local economic impact is generated annually for host communities through its 14 championships.

The 2023 Senior Open, held in Stevens Point, Wisc., attracted approximately 75,000 fans and officials afterwards estimated a $20 million economic boost, according to local media reports.

Evan Smith, president and CEO of Discover Newport said the benefits of these nationally televised events comes in waves that play out residually.

“The economic impact of this event is twofold, both the contribution to the hotels, restaurants, attractions while the event is taking place, but the millions of viewers who will be watching around the nation and beyond, being inspired by this destination for future visitation,” he said. “That’s priceless.”

Steven Brownell, co-owner of Pineapple Sailing Charters, said the summer onslaught of weekend bookings has already started. His cruise schedule is packed fully through the next several weekends, mostly with bachelorette parties.

However, Brownell said he could use the jolt of weekday business.

“I can’t say I’ll be any busier this weekend because I’m fully booked,” he said. “But I could use some groups of golfers who might go out golfing in the morning and then book a cruise for the afternoon.”

And its not only the venue making this year’s Senior Open locally important. This year’s qualifiers include Bristol-born Billy Andrade and Brett Quigley, a graduate of Barrington High School and member of the Rhode Island Golf Hall of Fame.

During a press conference Tuesday, Quigley said he remained hopeful after the 2020 cancellation that the tournament would return.

“It certainly was worth the wait,” he said. “I've had a smile on my face the last couple months, and I know I'm going to be smiling all week.”

Meanwhile, local businesses may still have to make some slight adjustments. Kelleher decided to postpone the one-year anniversary celebration until after the tournament.

It's not a party without your regulars.

“We knew most of them wouldn’t show up,” he said. “They would all be out at the country club.”

Erin

Donovan

Boyle

, CEO and president of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce said the business community is excited that championship golf is returning to Newport once more.

“It is another opportunity to highlight our beautiful city and all of its amazing attributes,” she said. “but this also helps to generate significant economic activity both this weekend and into the future as viewers around the world are inspired to come to visit our internationally renown City by the Sea.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.