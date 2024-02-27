Ash steps down as R.I. Commerce interim COO and president

.

2022.

PROVIDENCE – Bill Ash is stepping down from as R.I. Commerce Corp. interim COO and president, the agency confirmed on Tuesday. Ash replaced Hilary Fagan, who left R.I. Commerce on Dec. 2R.I. Commerce spokesperson Matt Touchette in a statement Tuesday said Ash “is retiring from state service after 16 years” and that “his retirement was expected." Prior to assuming the role with R.I. Commerce, Ash oversaw the state's Industrial Facilities Corp. bond issuance, Industrial Recreation-Building Authority mortgage insurance, Renewable Energy Fund, State Small Business Credit Initiative and the Small Business Loan Fund, according to his online bio. After receiving his MBA from the University of Rhode Island, Ash worked in the financial sector and later became venture capital manager for the R.I. Economic Development Corp., the predecessor to R.I. Commerce. Requirements listed on a job posting to the R.I. Commerce website include a master's degree in business, finance, economics, public policy, or a related discipline and a minimum of 10 years of experience “in economic development, public/private partnerships, or a related field.” Touchette said the agency is now searching for a permanent replacement. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.