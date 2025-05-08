Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s Q1 loss grows to $301.2M

ASPEN AEROGELS Inc. on Thursday posted a $301.2 million loss in the first quarter of 2025, a larger deficit than the $1.8 million loss to the company reported a year prior. 

The company said it had a loss of $3.67 per diluted share compared to a loss of 2 cents per diluted share a year

