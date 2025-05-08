Aspen Aerogels Inc.’s Q1 loss grows to $301.2M

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

At this time, due to space capacity, only winners can purchase tickets and there is a 1 table limit. If you would like to be added to a wait list to purchase a 2nd table, email events@pbn.com

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Aspen Aerogels Inc. on Thursday posted a $301.2 million loss in the first quarter of 2025, widening the $1.8 million loss to the company reported a year prior. The company said it had a loss of $3.67 per diluted share compared to a loss of 2 cents per diluted share a year

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. – Aspen Aerogels Inc. on Thursday posted a $301.2 million loss in the first quarter of 2025, widening the $1.8 million loss to the company reported a year prior.

The company said it had a loss of $3.67 per diluted share compared to a loss of 2 cents per diluted share a year ago.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products,

which has a manufacturing facility in

East Providence,

said this year’s first quarter loss i

ncluded a $286.6 million impairment charge in connection with the demobilization of the company's previously planned second aerogel manufacturing plant in Statesboro, Ga., and $9.8 million in associated restructuring costs.

Revenue totaled

$78.7 million in the period, down from $94.5 million a year ago and missing Wall Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.9 million.

"We continue to drive the key elements of our strategy by broadening our thermal barrier and energy industrial commercial activities, fortifying our supply chain and optimizing our cost structure," commented Don Young, Aspen's president and CEO. "We are encouraged by the record-level quoting activity in our PyroThin thermal barrier business. Our recent and continuing actions to reduce fixed costs are an example of an ongoing focus on our financial performance and strong balance sheet."

For the current quarter ending in June, Aspen Aerogels said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $80 million.

Aspen shares have fallen 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 78% in the last 12 months.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)