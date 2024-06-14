General Assembly passes creation of nursing home workforce standards advisory board

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY approved legislation that would establish a 13 member advisory board to keep state leaders informed on conditions of Rhode Island’s nursing homes. /PBN FILE PHOTO/CASSIUS SHUMAN

PROVIDENCE – The General Assembly approved legislation Thursday that would establish a 13-member advisory board to keep state leaders informed on the conditions of Rhode Island’s nursing homes. The bill sponsored by Sen. Bridget Valverde, D-North Kingstown, and Rep. Scott Slater, D-Providence, is meant to help state leaders understand the challenges nursing home staff face

