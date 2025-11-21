AstroNova credits rapid innovation and customer feedback with success

PBN 2025 Manufacturing Awards
OVERALL EXCELLENCE AT A LARGE MANUFACTURER: AstroNova Inc.
For more than 60 years electronics manufacturer AstroNova Inc. has been the go-to for data visualization technology, and designed and manufactured airborne printers, networking equipment, label printers and specialty consumables. The West Warwick-based company has 400 employees and offices and service centers around the world.
What’s been the key to its longevity?
“The company has very diversified addressable markets to reduce the impact of world events,” said Francois Lestage, vice president of operations and product identification.
The company’s global customer base includes aerospace original equipment manufacturers and airlines, defense contractors and aircraft operators who rely on its airborne printers and networking equipment. The product identification segment supports manufacturers across industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods and industrial sectors, providing label printers, software and specialty consumables to meet rigorous labeling and compliance requirements worldwide.
“Unlike competitors, AstroNova is a one-stop shop providing labeling solutions to its customers. AstroNova designs and builds hardware, software, all printing supplies and supports its customers for the best possible outcome,” Lestage said.
AstroNova drives innovation through customer-focused design.
“We take pride in putting the customer first, listening to their voices, getting their input,” said Linda Linphanit, vice president of operations and global quality.
The company is getting good results. Over the past three fiscal years, it has achieved steady growth driven by strong aerospace market demand, expansion of its product identification segment, global supply chain improvements and ongoing lean manufacturing initiatives to increase efficiency and reduce costs.
The company’s integration of MTEX digital printing technology enables high-speed, on-demand, full-color label printing, reducing waste, turnaround time and production costs while meeting strict regulatory needs. In aerospace, it continues to develop airborne printers and networking equipment with enhanced connectivity for commercial, business and military aircraft. These innovations have expanded the company’s global market share, improved operational efficiency for customers and supported workforce growth as demand increases across North America, Europe and Asia.
“We’ve always been adaptable to change,” Linphanit said.
Lestage points to key acquisitions like that of Astro Machine in Chicago, which caters to the mail industry, and MTEX of Portugal, which allowed the company to expand its addressable market, as important pieces in the company’s continued growth.
But while there has been growth, there have been challenges.
“Finding qualified technicians with not only the needed skill set but who fit in the company culture has been an issue the last few years,” Linphanit said.
The tariffs are also driving the company to innovate not only with technology but inventory management, Lestage said.
“We want to reduce the impact of tariffs by being strategic with our supply chain partners. Given that customers use our equipment to print their own labels, our goal is always to lower their cost of ownership so they continue investing in in-house labeling,” Lestage said.
AstroNova is not resting on past success and keeps moving the needle, focusing on continuous improvement and strategic growth. Key plans include expanding lean and Six Sigma programs (including Green Belt and Black Belt certifications), and advancing automation and digital quality systems, such as IntellaQuest.
The company is committed to reducing its environmental impact and promoting sustainable operations. Goals include lowering energy consumption, as well as consolidating and recycling packaging materials, pallets, metals and electronic waste. It also integrates environmental criteria into supplier evaluations, favoring partners with sustainable practices and compliance with environmental regulations
A company is only as good as its people. AstroNova is enhancing employee development programs, including career pathways and cross-training.
“We have some employees who have been with us 20 to 30 years who have served as mentors to other employees. We want everyone to be successful,” Linphanit said.
After all, happy employees lead to happy customers. As for employees, “This is a great place to work; we’re always evolving, so it’s exciting. Our growth means we’re doing things correctly,” Linphanit said. “I want to see us voted as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island. I want to get on that list.”