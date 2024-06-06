AstroNova reports $1.2M profit in Q1

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 10th.

PROVIDENCE – AstroNova Inc. on Thursday reported a profit of $1.2 million in the company’s fiscal first quarter, which ended April 27, up from 848,000 one year prior, in part because of a significant income tax benefit in the quarter. Earnings per diluted share were 15 cents, an increase from 11 cents in the same

The 39.3% increase in net income was recorded despite a drop in revenue for the high-technology electronics manufacturer. AstroNova said revenue was $33 million for the most recent quarter, down from $35.4 million – or 6.9% – a year ago.

The company’s Product Identification segment posted revenue of $23.2 million, a decrease from $25.1 million one year prior. Test & Measurement segment revenue was $9.8 million, up from $9.2 million a year ago.

“Our first-quarter results were hampered by supplier shortages and an order push-out by one customer, both of which we expect to be remedied this fiscal year,” said Gregory Woods, AstroNova CEO and president. “In our Test and Measurement segment, shipments of certain legacy aerospace printers were delayed due to the inability of suppliers to provide components on time. We are working closely with those suppliers and expect to have the shortages resolved in the third quarter of this year. Longer-term, we are on track with our plans to replace the majority of our legacy aerospace printers with our newer, more advanced ToughWriter-branded printers.”

Astronova's income statement showed that it received an income tax benefit of $434,000 in the first quarter, a turnaround from the $179,000 income tax loss it recorded a year ago. The company did not provide further details on income tax on Thursday. Income before taxes was $747,000 for the first quarter, down 27.3% from $1.03 million a year ago.