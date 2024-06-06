AstroNova reports $1.2M profit in Q1

PROVIDENCE – AstroNova Inc. on Thursday reported a profit of $1.2 million in the company’s fiscal first quarter, which ended April 27, up from 848,000 one year prior, in part because of a significant income tax benefit in the quarter. Earnings per diluted share were 15 cents, an increase from 11 cents in the same

