AstroNova’s Q2 loss widens to $1.2M

PROVIDENCE – AstroNova Inc. on Tuesday reported a $1.2 million loss in the high-technology electronics manufacturer’s fiscal 2025 second quarter, widening its loss from $311,000 a year ago. The company reported a loss of 16 cents per diluted share compared with the loss of 4 cents per diluted share a year prior Revenue AstroNova totaled

AstroNova Inc.

on Tuesday reported a $1.2 million loss in the high-technology electronics manufacturer’s fiscal 2025 second quarter, widening its loss from $311,000 a year ago.

The company reported a loss of 16 cents per diluted share compared with the loss of 4 cents per diluted share a year prior

Revenue AstroNova totaled $36.1 million in the quarter that ended Aug. 3, a decrease from the $40.5 million one year prior.

The company’s product identification segment posted revenue of $1.9 million, down from $2.4 million from one year prior. AstroNova blamed this loss on

delays in new technology deployment and longer sales cycles for higher-value, larger printing equipment, as well as lower sales for legacy QuickLabel and TrojanLabel products.

Revenue for the aerospace segment was $11.3 million, a decrease from $13.3 million a year ago. The company said this loss was driven by higher prior-year comparable sales of $1.3 million from typical orders in the fiscal 2025 second quarter, including large spare printer orders from an airline customer and a military customer, as well as non-recurring engineering revenue.

“Our second-quarter financial results were disappointing and, accordingly, we have adjusted our outlook to reflect where the company is in its efforts to reignite sales in product ID while we continue to support our strong market position in aerospace,” said AstroNova CEO and President Jorik Ittmann. “We have been taking a hard look at our processes, strategy and capital allocation priorities to accelerate execution and drive growth. Our priorities are to turn around the product ID segment, rebuild customer relationships, secure new customers, and improve operational efficiency.”

Ittmann, who joined AstroNova in 2024 as vice president of commercial operations for the product ID segment, took over as CEO and president of the company on Aug. 15.

“Having recently been appointed as CEO, I am dedicating these upcoming months to driving change throughout the organization and creating a greater sense of urgency and accountability,” Ittmann said.

AstroNova expects full-year revenue in the range of $149 million to $154 million.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.