Atlantic Paper & Supply Wins TUG 2020 Silver Industrial Packaging Award

Atlantic Paper & Supply of Pawtucket, RI was named The United Group’s (TUG) 2020 Silver Award Winner for Industrial Packaging. The award is given for outstanding growth in the Packaging category and for support of TUG’s packaging vendors. The United Group® (TUG) is a national, member-owned – group sales, purchasing, and marketing group for independent, B2B distributors of Janitorial, Packaging, Food Service and Safety products and equipment.

David Spencer, third generation owner and CEO of Atlantic Paper & Supply, expressed his gratitude for the outstanding efforts of the entire team. “From the sales team, to the customer service people, to the warehouse and delivery staff, it takes a total team effort to thrive and prosper in today’s business environment and I am very thankful for the contribution of every team member and the support of our loyal customers and suppliers.” Atlantic Paper & Supply is a leading provider of Vendor Managed Inventory programs for Rhode Island, Southeastern Massachusetts and Connecticut companies.

https://www.atlanticpaper.com