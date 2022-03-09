Attorneys Rosenbaum and O’Connor Move to Blish & Cavanagh, LLP

Blish & Cavanagh, LLP, www.blishcavlaw.com, is pleased to announce that Steven I. Rosenbaum and Christopher J. O’Connor, formerly of Poore & Rosenbaum, LLP, have joined their legal practices with Blish & Cavanagh effective March 1, 2022. Steve and Chris add transactional and business litigation strength highly complementary to Blish & Cavanagh’s core practice areas and their addition further establishes Blish & Cavanagh as one of Rhode Island’s leading corporate and business litigation firms.

Over the past 29 years, Poore and Rosenbaum occupied office space adjacent to Blish & Cavanagh and Steve and Chris have regularly worked with its partners. When Steve and William Poore amicably decided to separate their practices, Steve welcomed the opportunity to affiliate with a firm for which he had high respect and from which his extensive corporate client base would benefit greatly.

Blish & Cavanagh is excited about the opportunity to expand its size and enhance its core practice areas while remaining consistent with its founding principles: to provide clients with excellent legal services and wise counsel, ethically and for fair fees. Steve and Chris both embrace these principles and have demonstrated them throughout their careers.

https://www.blishcavlaw.com