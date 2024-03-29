AVID Products continues to ride the sound wave

For decades, AVID Products Inc. was best known for supplying the in-flight headphones that airlines offer to passengers. Launched in 1953 and taking its name from an acronym of “audio visual instructional devices,” the company developed audio products for home and commercial uses under the leadership of founder Albert Allen. AVID’s innovation efforts took off in the airline industry in particular. The business developed a new type of pneumatic headphones specifically for planes, and within a decade of its founding, produced headphones for 97% of airlines around the globe. Though the company expanded to serve other industries, such as health care, education, fitness and hospitality, airlines remained AVID’s focus for much of its 70-plus-year history. But in 2020, AVID had to abruptly reroute as airline passenger traffic sharply declined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While that shift came in response to financial turbulence, the company’s new focus – education – ended up working out for the best, says AVID CEO and President Thomas Finn, who had joined the company a year before the pandemic. “We found not only a business opportunity but our purpose during 2020, to deliver learning experiences through the audio,” Finn said. While airlines had a markedly decreased need for headsets amid low passenger rates, schools suddenly needed the audio technology more than ever due to remote learning requirements. Recognizing this resource gap, AVID quickly moved to cater to the education market – once a small slice of its customer base – through its range of headsets, microphones, adapters and other audio accessories. Amid economic turmoil, the business forged ahead under this model, and over the past six years doubled from a team of 15 to 30. Just prior to the pandemic, that figure sat in the low 20s, Finn says. As the company evolved over the years, it underwent a major change in not just leadership but the very structure of the company. Albert C. Allen, the founder, sold 30% of AVID to employees in 2013 under an employee stock ownership plan, and in 2017 the business became 100% employee-owned. More recently, AVID also left its Middletown headquarters and returned its main offices to Providence after a 30-year absence. Design work takes place in Rhode Island, with manufacturing operations in China. After shifting to entirely remote work during the pandemic, some of AVID’s 30 employee-owners remain fully remote, with a handful scattered throughout the U.S. and one working from China. But around 20 members of the AVID team are based in the Ocean State or southeastern Massachusetts, Finn says. They found the Middletown location somewhat isolated and hard to get to. With the decision to move AVID’s headquarters to Providence made prior to the unforeseen closure of the Washington Bridge, the shift hasn’t solved commute times as completely as Finn had initially envisioned. For those employees who already lived in the area of Aquidneck Island, it’s been “a horrendous drive,” he said. But overall, Providence so far looks to be “a much more accommodating location” for AVID, Finn said, with an abundance of resources available to the company in the capital city and more space to work with at its new location in The Foundry Corporate Office Center.Employee-owned; CEO and ­President Thomas FinnAudio products and accessories design and manufacturing235 Promenade St., Providence301953WND