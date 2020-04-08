AVTECH opens Dubai sales office for reseller support

WARREN – AVTECH Software Inc. announced it has opened a sales office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to support authorized AVTECH resellers with end-user sales.

The company will primarily assist resellers with Room Alert sales, an environment monitor for business continuity. The Room Alert product monitors conditions such as humidity, smoke and water in spaces such as data centers and server rooms.

“Our international market for Room Alert has been growing exponentially,” said AVTECH President and Chief Operating Officer Richard Grundy. “After we opened our international distribution facility in Ireland in 2018 to improve shipping times and reduce import costs, our resellers began to sell on a level we had never experienced before. We recognized that … having AVTECH employees located closer geographically would improve response time based on time zone differences.”

Room Alert sales outside of North America are primarily handled by resellers who can make recommendations based on local industries. By working with local resellers, users can engage with partners familiar with local environmental concerns, in their own time zones.

- Advertisement -

According to AVTECH, Room Alert is used in more than 185 countries.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.