Baking venture born amid life’s challenges 

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COTTAGE INDUSTRY: Karen Torres Melendez of West Warwick says she was able to start her own business, Sweet Sculptures, after Rhode Island updated its laws to allow home-based food entrepreneurs to sell certain goods.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
COTTAGE INDUSTRY: Karen Torres Melendez of West Warwick says she was able to start her own business, Sweet Sculptures, after Rhode Island updated its laws to allow home-based food entrepreneurs to sell certain goods.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

(Editor’s note: This is the 69th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.) Karen Torres Melendez didn’t set out to start a business before she

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