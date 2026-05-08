Baking venture born amid life’s challenges 

(Editor’s note: This is the 69th installment in a monthly series speaking with minority business owners and leaders. Each will be asked their views on minority-business conditions in the state and for ways to improve those businesses’ chances for success. See previous features here.)
Karen Torres Melendez didn’t set out to start a business before she opened Sweet Sculptures. It actually started as a way of adjusting to a new reality at home.
A Puerto Rican entrepreneur with family still on the island, Torres Melendez was born in Boston and raised in Brockton, Mass., before moving to Rhode Island in 2018 in search of better resources for her youngest son, who was diagnosed with autism.
Her daily routine soon shifted dramatically. His therapy appointments filled much of the day and made traditional work difficult.
“I was used to always working, and suddenly I couldn’t,” she said.
So she turned to something she had loved when she was younger: baking.
What started as cupcakes for family and friends gradually evolved into something more. Inspired by baking shows and driven by a desire to create, Torres Melendez began experimenting with more-elaborate designs.
“I realized it was a creativity for me,” she said. “I can express myself that way.”
Today, Torres Melendez is the owner and operator of Sweet Sculptures, a West Warwick-based home bakery specializing in custom cakes – particularly intricate, sculpted designs that blur the line between dessert and art.
“I want to be known for making sculpted cakes,” she said. “It’s 3D; it’s edible; and it’s art.”
That artistic focus continues to shape her work, from birthday cakes to larger milestone events.
She has been preparing a cake for an upcoming quinceañera – an opportunity she said she looks forward to as both a creative challenge and a meaningful cultural celebration.
“I love doing big events,” she said. “They’re so important, and I want to make something just as important for them.”
Although she has been baking for more than two decades, Sweet Sculptures became a business in November 2022 – at the same time, Rhode Island’s updated cottage food laws took effect, allowing home-based food entrepreneurs to legally sell certain goods made in their kitchens.
“Before that, I really couldn’t sell anything,” she said. “Once that law passed, that’s when I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this.’ ”
Like many small-business owners, Torres Melendez had to build her operation from the ground up – learning everything from pricing and sourcing ingredients to marketing and content creation.
“I had to research everything,” she said. “I didn’t know what cottage [food] law was. I didn’t know where to go. It’s overwhelming.”
A one-person operation, she manages every aspect of the business herself, balancing orders with the responsibilities of raising her son as a single mother. Meanwhile, her workday is still carefully structured around her family.
“I work while he’s in school, from about 9 to 2,” she said. “After that, it’s all about him.”
That balancing act extends to the business side as well, where creativity must coexist with cost calculations and time constraints.
“You have to figure out everything – how much ingredients cost, packaging, your time,” she said. “You can’t underprice yourself just because there’s competition.”
And competition is significant, particularly because Rhode Island’s cottage food industry has grown in recent years. Still, Torres Melendez believes her focus on sculpted cakes sets her apart.
About 90% of her work falls into that category, with custom designs often created for birthdays and milestone celebrations. She also produces cookies and other treats, particularly during the holiday season.
Part of the reward, she says, comes in reactions when customers – especially children – see the final product.
“Sometimes customers send me pictures of their kids’ faces,” she said. “I cry. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I really made them happy.’ ”
1. Do you believe racism is keeping minorities from starting businesses in the Ocean State or succeeding when they do?
Information isn’t always readily shared, especially within minority communities. We often have to take it upon ourselves to do our own research. It can also be frustrating to encounter unhelpful responses or negative attitudes when reaching out for information.
2. How dependent is your business on the support of other minority groups? Is that a sustainable business model?
For me, it’s not really a part of my business model.
3. What one thing could Rhode Island do to boost the odds for minority-owned business success?
Ensure resources are clearly organized and easy to locate, and guide individuals directly to the appropriate sources for accurate information, eliminating unnecessary confusion or delays. Provide accessible basic information along with readily available points of contact who can offer assistance when needed.
4. Have you had to turn somewhere other than a bank for a loan? Do you believe the state’s lending institutions generally treat minorities fairly?
Many minority communities often deal with extra challenges when it comes to getting fair access to financial services and lending.
5. If another minority entrepreneur asked you where they could turn to for support, where would you direct them?
I’d recommend researching which licenses you’re eligible for and enrolling in courses that can help you better understand the process and how to get started.