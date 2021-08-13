Bally’s acquires audience-engagement company

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has acquired Telescope Inc., a provider of audience- engagement services for live events, interactive livestreams and second-screen experiences, Bally’s announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not provided.

Bally’s said the acquisition will provide opportunities to “attract a younger demographic and augment” its customer base.

Telescope was founded on the premise that viewers will increasingly seek to engage directly with live video in real time,” stated Jason George, Telescope’s chairman. “Over the past 19 years, we’ve witnessed a material shift from TV to digital video across [over-the-top] and social platforms. We believe the next iteration is true gamification with immersive experiences offered anywhere that fans want to engage with their favorite live events.”

Adi Dhandhania, senior vice president of strategy and interactive for Bally’s said, “We are excited to integrate Telescope and its innovative audience engagement products into Bally’s growing and diversified portfolio of interactive assets. Mobile technology continues to play an increasingly significant role in sports betting and iGaming, and Telescope brings an expert level of creativity, innovation, and effectiveness in the social and digital media space that we are confident will enhance our customers’ interactivity and engagement with our products.”