Bally’s agrees to partnership deal with Minor League Baseball

PROVIDENCE – The state’s biggest gambling company now has an assignment in the minors.

Bally’s Corp. announced Friday that it has forged a multiyear partnership to be the national media rightsholder and exclusive fantasy and gaming partner of Minor League Baseball.

The partnership will provide Bally’s with live broadcast and exclusive free-to-play gaming content rights across its digital platforms and strategic partner channels that will provide MiLB fans with an in-stadium and at-home experience through the gaming company’s digital platforms.

Bally’s also receives the right to use MiLB’s official marks in marketing as well as in-park signage, broadcast and digital exposure.

“This exciting partnership presents a remarkable opportunity for Bally’s, MiLB, and the league’s teams to come together and collaborate on delivering an exceptional experience for MiLB’s more than 30 million fans across 120 teams and ballparks,” said Soo Kim, Bally’s chairman. “With a rich legacy of innovation, Bally’s is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to elevate engagement and create truly immersive experiences that are sure to captivate and delight MiLB fans.”

The partnership also extends to Bally’s Live, the company’s new platform that features ultra-low latency fan engagement tools. Beginning Friday, fans attending minor league games in person and those watching remotely can use the app’s chat and watch party features.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Bally’s Corp. as an official partner of MiLB,” said Kenny Gersh, executive vice president of media and business development for Major League Baseball. “Since assuming operations of Minor League Baseball in 2021, we’ve focused on growing the reach and awareness of our impressive young prospects and iconic MiLB teams. Bally’s Corp. will be a critical partner for us in achieving that goal, providing extensive distribution of live MiLB broadcasts and enhancing the fan experience with fun and predictive free-to-play, fantasy, and real-money games that uphold the integrity of the sport.”