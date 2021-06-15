Bally’s completes acquisition of Illinois casino

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. has completed its acquisition of Jumer’s Casino & Hotel in Rock Island, Ill., for $120 million, the company said Monday

The seller was Delaware Companies Gaming & Entertainment Inc. and the purchase was funded by Bally’s available borrowings, the company said.

The casino features 40,000 square feet of gaming floor, a 205-room hotel, an events center, bar, nightclub and four restaurants.

“As the latest step in our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy, we are excited to complete our acquisition of Jumer’s and enter the rapidly growing Illinois gaming market,” George Papanier, CEO and president of Bally’s, said in a statement. “The closing provides Bally’s with the potential to capitalize on several lucrative sports-betting opportunities, which we expect will drive revenue and cash flow growth. We are pleased to welcome Jumer’s into the Bally’s family, and look forward to leveraging our expertise to enhance the property’s operations.”

