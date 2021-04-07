Bally’s completes purchase of Nevada casino

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. completed its acquisition of MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa from Caesars Entertainment Inc., the company said Wednesday.

The casino is in Stateline, Nev., near Lake Tahoe. It features roughly 418 slots, 17 tables, 438 hotel rooms and approximately 14,000 square feet of flexible convention, meeting and exhibition space, Bally’s said.

“MontBleu is a premier entertainment asset that is commensurate with the iconic Bally’s brand, and advances our ongoing portfolio diversification strategy,” said George Papanier, CEO and president of Bally’s Corp. “With the close of this transaction, we look forward to integrating the property into the Bally’s family, and utilizing it as an attractive destination for our loyal Bally’s customers to drive visitation to Lake Tahoe.”

The company originally entered into an agreement to acquire Montbleu in April 2020.

