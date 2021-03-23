Bally’s Corp. closes acquisition of daily sports gaming platform

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. has completed its acquisition of the gaming platform and daily fantasy sports operator Monkey Knife Fight, the company announced Tuesday.

The Monkey Knife Fight platform has approximately 200,000 registered users and 90,000 depositing players, Bally’s said.

“We are pleased to have closed on our acquisition of Monkey Knife Fight and are now focused on integrating this unique asset into our Bally’s Interactive division,” said George Papanier, CEO and president of Bally’s “Entering the daily fantasy sports market is an integral component of our omnichannel approach and an important milestone for our company as we continue our long-term diversification strategy. We look forward to providing sports fans across the nation with a dynamic and engaging DFS platform that is commensurate with the premier offerings that define the Bally’s portfolio.”

Balley’s previously said the deal was worth up to $90 million.

