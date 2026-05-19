Bally’s Corp. finishes Q1 with $161.9M loss

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BALLY’S CORP. on Monday reported a loss of $161.9 million in the first quarter of 2026.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. on Monday reported a loss of $161.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 that ended March 31.  In the 2025 first quarter, Standard General merged Bally’s into The Queen Casino & Entertainment after Bally’s shareholders approved the New York-based hedge fund’s buyout offer in November 2024. Bally’s reported a $34.5 million profit during

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