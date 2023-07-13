Bally’s Corp. inks ‘iGaming’ deal with European company

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. announced it is partnering with a Netherlands-based live casino supplier, following the state’s recent passage of legislation legalizing iGaming.

Bally’s said in a press release Thursday it plans for internet gaming to launch in April 2024 and will offer online slots and live casino games such as Blackjack, Roulette and Baccarat. The amended bill required that table games be run by live dealers instead of computer software.

The multiyear deal marks Stakelogic’s first foray into North America. The company was founded in 2014.

“We are thrilled to partner with Stakelogic to bring our live casino operations online in Rhode Island.,” said Bally’s CEO Robeson Reeves. “With a partner like Stakelogic, we know we are putting our best foot forward, and we are confident that we will be able to provide our Rhode Island customers with a truly exciting live dealer experience.”

- Advertisement -

Stakelogic, which launched its live casino in 2022, has a portfolio of more than 250 slot games and is currently live in over 20 markets. They have two live casino studios in Europe, “as well as state-of-the-art live dealer technology,” according to the announcement.

The multi-year partnership with Bally’s will enable the company “to bring its technology to the U.S. and “build on our tremendous growth…positioning Stakelogic as a leading technology company in the iGaming industry,” they said.

The legislation made Rhode Island the seventh state to legalize internet gaming and granted Bally’s exclusive rights to operate online casinos. Online slots will be taxed at 61% with a 15% levy on table games.

In February, Bally’s said the expansion of online gaming could bring $210 million in tax revenue over five years. A separate state-backed study by Christiansen Capital Advisors LLC estimated $162 million to state coffers for the same period.

The approved bill raised the age requirement from 18 to 21.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.