Bally’s Corp. reports $172.6M loss in 2023

BALLY'S CORP. on Wednesday reported its year-end loss narrowed to $172.6 million in 2023, or $3.24 per diluted share. 

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. on Wednesday reported its year-end loss narrowed to $172.6 million in 2023, or $3.24 per diluted share.  In 2022, the hotel casino operator reported a loss of $425.5 million, or $7.42 cents per share. The company, which owns Twin River Casino and Bally’s Tiverton, reported revenue of $2.45 billion in 2023, compared to $2.25 billion

