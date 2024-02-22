Bally’s Corp. reports $172.6M loss in 2023

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. on Wednesday reported its year-end loss narrowed to $172.6 million in 2023, or $3.24 per diluted share. In 2022, the hotel casino operator reported a loss of $425.5 million, or $7.42 cents per share. The company, which owns Twin River Casino and Bally’s Tiverton, reported revenue of $2.45 billion in 2023, compared to $2.25 billion

Gaming revenue was up in 2023. Bally’s took in $1.9 billion compared to $1.8 billion in 2022. Nongaming revenue rose to $457 million compared to $409 million in 2022.

PROVIDENCE –“Bally’s completed a successful 2023 with healthy results across all our business segments," said Bally's CEO Robeson Reeves. "We believe our Casinos & Resorts assets are well-positioned to continue to increase market share and we will responsibly invest in growing our database to drive top-line results.” The company Wednesday also reported a fourth-quarter loss of $263.5 million, after reporting a $497.5 million loss in the same period a year earlier. The hotel casino operator posted revenue of $611.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $576.6 million the year prior. On a per-share basis, Bally’s reported a loss of $5.11 in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $8.87 the year prior.