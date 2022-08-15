Bally’s donates $600K for research on gambling by young adults

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has donated $600,000 to The International Center for Responsible Gaming to support multiyear, cutting-edge scientific research on gambling among young adults and the effectiveness of responsible gambling tools.

The Beverly, Mass.-based gaming center will use the funds to invite scientists to apply for grants and sponsor programming that will help get their findings adopted in the industry. The donation will also help fund several programs designed to educate treatment providers, responsible gambling professionals, regulators and policymakers about gambling disorder and responsible gambling.

“We take seriously our responsibility to educate the public, including young adult gamblers, and our employees about responsible gaming,” Robeson Reeves, president of Interactive at Bally’s Corp., said on Monday in a news release. “We look forward to working with ICRG on cutting-edge, scientific research on gambling among young adults and the usage and effectiveness of responsible gambling tools.”

A spokesman for Bally’s could not be immediately reached for additional comment, including whether this is its first donation to the center.

Founded in 1996, the International Center for Responsible Gaming has informed the industry about the health risks of casino employees, created the only research-based website on college gambling and launched a national campaign to make parents and teachers aware of youth gambling. Projects currently in process are evaluating the responsible gambling tool of self-imposed limits on time and money spent gambling and the national impact of sports wagering.

“With this grant, Bally’s Corp. has taken a giant stride toward understanding the health risks of young adult gamblers and improving the effectiveness of existing responsible gambling tools” said International Center for Responsible Gaming President Arthur Paikowsky. “The ICRG salutes Bally’s Corporation for making such a huge impact on the field of gambling studies.”

Providence-based Bally’s operates Rhode Island’s only two casinos, Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton.