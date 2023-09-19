Bally’s establishes new R.I. board, names Crisafulli chairman

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. has established a new board to focus on Rhode Island operations, with Marc A. Crisafulli selected to lead its efforts.

The board will focus “exclusively on operations, growth, community relations and workforce enhancement in Rhode Island” as the gaming and entertainment company seeks to heighten its profile throughout the U.S. and internationally, said Jaymin Patel, vice chairman of the Bally’s board of directors and a member of the new Rhode Island board.

“As the company’s footprint expands throughout the globe, it’s critically important that our leadership team remain focused on ways to preserve and enhance our strong presence in Rhode Island,” Patel said, adding that the board’s work “will ensure our focus on Rhode Island remains a top priority for this company.”

Bally’s is also honing this focus through its recent $5 million investment in the Community College of Rhode Island, Patel continued, which will go towards establishing a new programming dedicated to the gaming, hospitality and security industries. Additionally, he continued, the corporation made recent expansions to the company’s flagship property in Lincoln and the new Bally’s Event Lawn at the Innovation District Park in Providence.

Crisafulli joined Bally’s in May 2019 as executive vice president of government relations. He then later served as executive vice president of Twin River Worldwide Holdings and president of both Twin River Lincoln and Twin River Tiverton casinos, prior to the company’s rebrand to Bally’s Corp. in 2020. He retired as head of Bally’s Rhode Island operations in September of 2022.

He previously worked as a senior executive and general counsel for GTECH Corp., and as a managing partner at Hinckley, Allen & Snyder LLP. Crisafulli currently chairs Providence’s I-195 Commission, and also sits on the board of directors of Priority Technology Holdings and Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

The newly-created board presents “an exciting opportunity for Bally’s to build upon the already tremendous strides it has made to diversify its Rhode Island product offerings to maximize revenue to the State, to remain competitive in the New England market and to grow its workforce,” Crisafulli said in a statement.

Bally’s, headquartered in Providence, currently operates 15 casinos in 10 states, with plans underway for two new casinos. In the Ocean State, Bally’s has two locations – Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Bally’s Tiverton Casino & Hotel in Tiverton. The company employs 10,700 in total, including about 1,500 workers in Rhode Island.

The board will also include George Papanier, president of Bally’s; Craig Eaton, Bally’s corporate secretary and president of Bally’s Rhode Island; and Elizabeth Beretta Perik, a member of several state and national boards, including the Rhode Island Hospital Foundation board and The President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts.

