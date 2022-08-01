Bally’s inks sports betting partnership with New York Yankees

PROVIDENCE – Bally’s Corp. expanded its sports and media footprint on Monday by entering a partnership with the New York Yankees that makes Bally Bet the official sports betting partner of the 27-time World Series champions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under terms of the agreement, Bally’s will gain use of New York Yankees trademarks and marketing designations as an official sports betting (Bally Bet), daily fantasy sports (Monkey Knife Fight), igaming (Bally Casino), and free-to-play gaming (Bally Play) partner. Bally’s Casino Atlantic City also becomes a partner of the franchise.

Marketing benefits for Bally’s inside Yankee Stadium include LED advertising along the outfield wall that lines the playing field, field-facing walls on the main Level bars in left and right field, the terrace level ribbon board, and LED boards throughout the Great Hall. Additionally, Bally’s receives an in-game feature on the stadium’s high-definition centerfield video board and other brand-enhancing activations.

- Advertisement -

“This is a great partnership that will give Bally Bet and our other Bally’s Interactive brands terrific visibility in New York,” says Adi Dhandhania, chief operating officer of Bally’s Interactive North America, the digital and sports betting division of Bally’s Corp. “The Yankees’ history as a franchise and their popularity as a global brand speaks for itself.”

In addition to the New York Yankees, Bally’s has official sports team partnerships with the NHL’s Nashville Predators, the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

“We are excited to begin this partnership with Bally’s,” said Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees senior vice president of partnerships. “We hope that their branding in Yankee Stadium, along with their in-stadium customer engagement will greatly strengthen Bally’s overall gaming presence in New York.”

Bally Bet Sportsbook is an Authorized Gaming Operator of Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, and the Women’s National Basketball Association.