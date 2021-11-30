Bank of America adds North Smithfield branch to list of local closures

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. continues to shutter branches throughout Rhode Island, with its North Smithfield location the latest on the chopping block.

The North Carolina-based bank on Nov. 11 filed an application with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to close its branch at 900 Victory Highway in the Slatersville Plaza.

The decision comes on the heels of planned closings for branches on Mendon Road in Cumberland and Newport Avenue in Pawtucket, according to OCC filings in October.

All three branches were already listed as temporarily shuttered, according to the Bank of America website, with permanent closure slated for February 2022.

- Advertisement -

The North Smithfield branch has already been closed for 20 months and its employees assigned to other locations, Bank of America spokesman Thomas Rottcher said in an email on Monday. He said the decision to close the branch reflected evolving customer behaviors, including an increase in digital banking.

There are also two other Bank of America branches each within a 15-minute drive, Rottcher said.

In 2021, a wave of bank branch closures swept across the region, including three local branches of Webster Bank and 40 Citizens Bank branches in Stop & Shop Supermarkets in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Bank of America is also planning to open a new branch on Thayer Street by the end of 2022, according to prior OCC filings.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.