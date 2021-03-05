New wave of closures set to hit bank branches

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

A year ago, COVID-19 forced many banks to temporarily shutter branch offices. Now some of those branches are closing again. This time, it’s permanent. TD Bank, Citizens Bank, Webster Bank and Berkshire Bank have announced plans to close some branches across New England in 2021, in some cases slicing almost a fifth of their regional…