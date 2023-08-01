Bank of America internships help provide R.I. teens career-building opportunities

PROVIDENCE – Four Rhode Island students were selected as Bank of America Corp. Student Leaders, a program that provides students with firsthand experience in serving their communities through an eight-week paid summer internship, the bank announced July 18.

As part of the program, students will work with the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket, developing leadership and practical workforce skills and earning $17 per hour.

“By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the foundational work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in Rhode Island’s long-term economic growth,” Kevin Tracy, president, Bank of America Rhode Island, said in a statement. “The teens selected for this paid summer intern program are truly extraordinary, but they may not have had access to opportunities like this until now. The Student Leaders program is just one example of how we connect people to meaningful employment resources that also builds a stronger pipeline of diverse talent for our local workforce.”

The class of 2023 Rhode Island Bank of America Student Leaders are:

Eli Adams, of Providence , a senior at Providence Country Day School. He is a Planned Parenthood peer educator and Pride Alliance leader who strives to create a comfortable environment for LGBTQ+ students.

, a senior at Providence Country Day School. He is a Planned Parenthood peer educator and Pride Alliance leader who strives to create a comfortable environment for LGBTQ+ students. Angely Ruiz Lebron, of Providence , a graduate of 360 High School and incoming freshman at Roger Williams University. She serves as a student ambassador at her school who mentors new students, leads tours, has met with state leaders and plans student activities.

, a graduate of 360 High School and incoming freshman at Roger Williams University. She serves as a student ambassador at her school who mentors new students, leads tours, has met with state leaders and plans student activities. Leslie Lima, of Pawtucket , a graduate of Blackstone Valley Prep High School and incoming freshman at Brown University. She volunteers at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Food Pantry and is a member of her school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance, which teaches inclusivity and acceptance.

, a graduate of Blackstone Valley Prep High School and incoming freshman at Brown University. She volunteers at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Food Pantry and is a member of her school’s Gender Sexuality Alliance, which teaches inclusivity and acceptance. Gezibella Soto, of Pawtucket, a rising senior at Blackstone Valley Prep High School. She is active with the DARE Program (Direct Action on Rights and Equality), where she advocated for judicial reform and the creation of rehabilitation centers for youths in low-income communities.

This summer, Student Leaders will travel to the District of Columbia for a weeklong, all-expenses paid national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy, where they will discuss the importance of civic engagement and meet with members of Congress.

Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Rhode Island-based Student Leaders are interning at the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket with hands-on experience at Camp Ramsbottom in Rehoboth, Mass., and at the main club in Pawtucket.