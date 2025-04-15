Bank of America posts $7.4B profit in Q1, ordered to pay $540M in lawsuit from the FDIC

Updated at 1:55 p.m.

By
-
BANK OF AMERICA Corp. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $7.4 billion, an increase from $6.6 billion posted a year ago. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO /MICHAEL DWYER

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $7.4 billion, an increase from $6.6 billion posted a year ago. Earnings per diluted share were 90 cents, an increase from 76 cents the year prior.  The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display