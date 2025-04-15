Application deadline: May 7th. Extensions granted upon written request to events@pbn.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bank of America Corp. on Tuesday reported a first-quarter profit of $7.4 billion, an increase from $6.6 billion posted a year ago. Earnings per diluted share were 90 cents, an increase from 76 cents the year prior. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks

Bank of America posts $7.4B profit in Q1, ordered to pay $540M...

"Though we potentially face a changing economy in the future, we believe the disciplined investments we have made for high-quality growth, our diverse set of businesses, and the team’s relentless focus on Responsible Growth will remain a source of strength," said Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan.

The bank’s total assets in the first quarter were $969.3 billion, an increase from $895.4 billion reported a year ago.

Total deposits for the quarter which ended March 31 were $1.98 trillion, an increase from $1.94 trillion in 2024.

“We grew average deposits for the seventh consecutive quarter to nearly $2 trillion. Asset quality remained stable reflecting years of responsible lending, while our strong capital and liquidity levels allowed us to support our clients’ growth and return $6.5 billion to shareholders,” said Bank of America Chief Financial Officer Alastair Borthwick. “We run our business in a manner intended to withstand volatility for the long-term. And through our capabilities, relationships and financial flexibility, we believe we are well-positioned to continue delivering for our clients and shareholders.”

Net interest income increased 2.92% year over year to $14.4 billion

on lower deposit costs, higher NII related to Global Markets activity and fixed-rate asset repricing, partially offset by the impacts of lower interest rates and one less day of interest accrual.

Provision for credit losses of $1.5 billion was flat compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense was up 3% at $17.8 billion,

driven primarily by higher revenue-related expenses and investments in people, technology, operations and brand, partially offset by the absence of the $700 million FDIC special assessment expense made in the first quarter of 2024.

Bank of America is the second-largest bank in the U.S. behind JPMorgan Chase , according to Bankrate.