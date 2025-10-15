Bank of America Q3 profit jumps 23% to $8.47B

By
-
BANK OF AMERICA posted $8.47 billion in third-quarter profit, up 23% from a year ago, fueled by strong business earnings and lower expenses. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / MICHAEL DWYER

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp. reported third-quarter profit of $8.47 billion on Wednesday, an increase of 23% from a year ago driven by stronger earnings across its business segments and lower-than-expected expenses. The Charlotte-based bank also reported earnings of $1.06 per diluted share, an increase from 82 cents per diluted share a year prior

