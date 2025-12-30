Bank of America’s AI tool cut 250K hours of clients’ manual cash forecasting work in 2025

PROVIDENCE – Bank of America Corp.’s artificial intelligence-powered CashPro Forecasting tool helped more than 3,000 corporate clients save over 250,000 hours of manual cash forecasting work in 2025, the bank announced.

The forecasting capability, built into Bank of America’s CashPro platform, automates cash forecasting, which is traditionally handled through manual spreadsheets and can take days to complete.

“We never rest when it comes to advancing our technology,” said Jennifer Sanctis, CashPro product executive within global payments solutions at Bank of America. “As AI capabilities evolve, we continue to enhance CashPro Forecasting so clients can stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic financial landscape.”

CashPro Forecasting uses machine learning to automatically integrate account data, analyze global cash positions and generate forward-looking forecasts, often in minutes rather than days, according to the bank.

The tool allows companies to project liquidity from one day up to one year ahead and incorporate data from accounts held at other financial institutions for a consolidated view.

Client usage surged during periods of market stress earlier this year, when companies were assessing the impact of tariff developments and shifting interest-rate expectations, the bank said.

In the second quarter, the number of forecasting workspaces created and shared internally by users rose 113% above normal levels, with activity peaking on April 15 and June 18, according to the bank.

“Economic uncertainty is the new normal across global markets,” said Winnie Chen, head of global payments solutions for Asia Pacific at Bank of America. “It’s critical that clients have the tools and insights they need to make timely, informed decisions with confidence.”

Corporate clients cited the platform’s collaborative design as a key differentiator, enabling multiple teams to assess scenarios in real time.

“We’ve identified several productive use cases for the CashPro Forecasting tool,” said Sal Campo, enterprise cash management manager at Toyota Financial Services North America. “Its intuitive design made implementation straightforward and allowed multiple teams to quickly derive value.”

Bank of America upgraded the AI model behind CashPro Forecasting in April, increasing processing speed fivefold, and recently rolled out a generative AI assistant, Ask Global Payments Solutions, to support internal teams responding to client inquiries.

CashPro Forecasting is included as part of the bank’s Information Reporting services and is accessed directly through the CashPro platform, which supports treasury, trade and cross-border payments activities globally, the bank said.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.