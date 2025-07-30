Bank of America’s Brian Velasquez Elected Board Chair at College Visions

Brian Velasquez, Senior Vice President at Bank of America, has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors at College Visions. Founded in 2004, College Visions empowers first-generation students from urban communities in Rhode Island to pursue higher education. “As College Visions embarks on a three-year strategic plan to expand and deepen our impact, we are fortunate that Brian will help lead the organization during this exciting period of growth,” says Executive Director Lamont Gordon. A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and Johnson & Wales University where he earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA, Velasquez joined Bank of America in 2014 and he currently leads a team focused on providing strategic guidance and tailored commercial solutions to companies throughout New England.

Brian Velasquez, Senior Vice President at Bank of America, has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors at College Visions. Founded in 2004, College Visions empowers first-generation students from urban communities in Rhode Island to pursue higher education. "As College Visions embarks on a three-year strategic plan to expand and deepen our impact, we are fortunate that Brian will help lead the organization during this exciting period of growth," says Executive Director Lamont Gordon. A graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and Johnson & Wales University where he earned a bachelor's degree and an MBA, Velasquez joined Bank of America in 2014 and he currently leads a team focused on providing strategic guidance and tailored commercial solutions to companies throughout New England.