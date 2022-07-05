Bank Rhode Island donates $78K to 30 R.I. organizations

By
-
PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated just over $78,000 to 30 Rhode Island organizations, according to a news release.

The grants ranged in amount from $1,000 to $7,500.

Recipients are as follows:

  • Angels’ Care Closet
  • AS220
  • Beacon Charter School
  • Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
  • Bryant University
  • Capital Good Fund
  • City of Pawtucket
  • Clothes to Kids Rhode Island
  • Community Preparatory School
  • Crossroads Rhode Island
  • Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
  • Miriam Hospital Foundation
  • Norman Bird Sanctuary
  • Operation Homefront
  • Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
  • Pawtucket Foundation
  • Providence After School Alliance
  • Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School
  • Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association
  • Sargent Rehabilitation Center
  • Sojourner House
  • Special Olympics Rhode Island
  • Stages of Freedom
  • Star Kids Scholarship Program
  • The Empowerment Factory
  • The Learning Community
  • The Wolf School
  • WaterFire Providence
  • West Bay Residential Services
  • Women’s Club of South County

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

