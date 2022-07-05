Bank Rhode Island donates $78K to 30 R.I. organizations

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated just over $78,000 to 30 Rhode Island organizations, according to a news release.

The grants ranged in amount from $1,000 to $7,500.

Recipients are as follows:

Angels’ Care Closet

AS220

Beacon Charter School

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Bryant University

Capital Good Fund

City of Pawtucket

Clothes to Kids Rhode Island

Community Preparatory School

Crossroads Rhode Island

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

Miriam Hospital Foundation

Norman Bird Sanctuary

Operation Homefront

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Pawtucket Foundation

Providence After School Alliance

Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association

Sargent Rehabilitation Center

Sojourner House

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Stages of Freedom

Star Kids Scholarship Program

The Empowerment Factory

The Learning Community

The Wolf School

WaterFire Providence

West Bay Residential Services

Women’s Club of South County

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

