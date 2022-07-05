Bank Rhode Island donates $78K to 30 R.I. organizations

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated just over $78,000 to 30 Rhode Island organizations, according to a news release.
The grants ranged in amount from $1,000 to $7,500.
Recipients are as follows:
- Angels’ Care Closet
- AS220
- Beacon Charter School
- Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket
- Bryant University
- Capital Good Fund
- City of Pawtucket
- Clothes to Kids Rhode Island
- Community Preparatory School
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
- Miriam Hospital Foundation
- Norman Bird Sanctuary
- Operation Homefront
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Foundation
- Providence After School Alliance
- Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School
- Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association
- Sargent Rehabilitation Center
- Sojourner House
- Special Olympics Rhode Island
- Stages of Freedom
- Star Kids Scholarship Program
- The Empowerment Factory
- The Learning Community
- The Wolf School
- WaterFire Providence
- West Bay Residential Services
- Women’s Club of South County
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
