Bank Rhode Island parent’s Q3 profit narrows to $20.1M

PROVIDENCE – The parent company of Bank Rhode Island on Wednesday posted a third-quarter profit of $20.1 million, down 11.5% from the same period a year ago.

Diluted earnings per common share for Boston-based Brookline Bancorp Inc. declined to 23 cents, down from 26 cents a year ago. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

Third-quarter revenue – interest and dividend income plus noninterest income – totaled $165.9 million, up 8.7% from $152.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.

“Our company experienced improved performance in the third quarter,” Paul Perrault, Brookline Bancorp chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “As we move into the final months of 2024, we are confident our experienced bankers' ability to continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers will be better reflected in our profitability as interest rates normalize.”

Brookline Bancorp’s total assets of $11.7 billion as of Sept. 30 represented a

$496.2 million

increase year over year, and total deposits increased 1.9% year over year to $8.7 billion,

primarily driven by growth in customer deposits.

Brookline said its net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated versus the amount of interest paid out to depositors and lenders, fell 11 basis points to 3.07% in the third quarter compared with a year ago.

Nonperforming assets – typically loans and leases that are more than 90 days overdue – jumped from $51.5 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $72.8 million as of Sept. 30.

Noninterest expenses decreased 0.5% to

$57.9 million

year over year in the third quarter, and noninterest income increased 15.3% to $6.3 million.