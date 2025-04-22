BankFive screens ‘$avvy’ documentary to kick off new financial literacy initiative

FALL RIVER – Fall River Five Cents Savings Bank hosted a screening of the documentary “$avvy” last week to kick off its newly established Five SENSE Financial Learning Program.

The documentary, released in 2021, investigates the historical, cultural and social norms around women and money, exploring why women often take a backseat to managing their money while demonstrating the increasing necessity of taking control of one’s financial futures, said the bank, which is also known as BankFive.

“$avvy,” directed by Robin Hauser and written by Jessica Floum, features entrepreneur and influencer Haley Sacks, financial literacy advocate Carrie Schwab and personal finance expert Farnoosh Torabi, according to the film’s production company, Finish Line Features.

Sallie Krawcheck, the former head of Bank of America Corp.’s Global Wealth and Investment Management division and currently the CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, a digital financial adviser for women launched in 2016, also appears in the documentary.

The film was screened on April 14 at Bristol Community College as a part of the new Five SENSE Financial Learning Program aimed at empowering individuals at every stage of their financial journey, according to BankFive.

The goal of the program is to meet customers where they are, offer educational resources, workshops and customized banking products tailored to their unique needs, the bank said.

The screening and newly launched Five SENSE program are part of BankFive’s 170th anniversary celebration. The community bank, founded in 1855, is headquartered in Fall River with 18 locations serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The bank has a branch in both Warwick and Bristol, as well as a mortgage lending office in Lincoln.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.