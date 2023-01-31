BankFive, SouthCoast Community Foundation open applications for $1.2M scholarship fund

PROVIDENCE – BankFive and the SouthCoast Community Foundation recently opened applications for its $1.2 million President’s Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

The scholarship fund, created in memory of past bank CEOs and presidents, offers four-year college scholarships to graduating high school students from Bristol County, Mass., and Newport County, the release stated.

Recipients are awarded based on academic achievement or financial need.

Applications are due by March 1. For more information, or to apply online, visit www.southcoastcf.org/scholarships.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.