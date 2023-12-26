BankFive VP Macinnes receives John S. Brayton Community Service Award

FALL RIVER – Sharon Macinnes, vice president, risk management, and Community Reinvestment Act officer at BankFive in Fall River, has been named a recipient of the John S. Brayton Community Service Award, the bank and One SouthCoast Chamber of Commerce recently announced in a joint statement.

The award honors individuals who have made a genuine difference in the region. Macinnes was nominated due to her dedicated involvement with several community organizations, including Coastline Elderly Services, the Salvation Army and United Way of Greater Fall River, according to a news release. She is also committed to promoting financial literacy, particularly through her involvement with Junior Achievement of Southern Massachusetts.

“We are proud to have team members like Sharon, who has had a profound and positive impact on the SouthCoast region, driven by her sincere dedication to the causes she champions,” BankFive CEO and President Anne P. Tangen said in a statement. “Her passion and unwavering commitment serve as a source of inspiration to her colleagues to actively participate in volunteer efforts.”

Macinnes, a Fall River resident and 20-year veteran with BankFive, began her career as a teller and advanced through the ranks to become assistant branch manager before serving in her current role as vice president, risk management, and CRA officer.

Macinnes is a graduate of the New England School for Financial Studies at Babson College.