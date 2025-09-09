BankNewport appoints Bogdan as vice president, portfolio relationship manager

NEWPORT – Dennis Edward Bogdan has been appointed vice president and portfolio relationship manager at BankNewport.

In his new role, he will support loan officers in managing commercial lending accounts and handle tasks such as loan modifications, renewals and covenant testing, the bank said.

Bogdan previously worked as a financial adviser at Northwestern Mutual in Providence and as a credit bureau reporting operations manager at Citizens Bank in Johnston.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and later received an MBA in finance from Babson College in Wellesley, Mass.

He holds multiple professional certifications, including a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, a project management professional through Project Management Institute, a scrum master certification in supply chain management, and several Financial Industry Regulatory Authority licenses.

A native of Cumberland, Bogdan currently resides in Swansea with his family.

