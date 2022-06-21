BankNewport awards $45K to 5 R.I. organizations

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently provided $45,000 in grants to five Rhode Island education and workforce development organizations, according to a news release.

Recipients are DownCity Design, East Bay Community Action Program, FirstWorks, Providence Promise, Rhode Island Tutorial and Education Services, and Save The Bay Inc.

