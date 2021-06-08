BankNewport donates $25K to Newport Hospital rehab center project

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently donated $25,000 to Newport Hospital to support expansion of its rehabilitation center, according to a news release.

The grant will allow the hospital to double the number of beds in its Vanderbilt Rehabilitation Center, making it the flagship inpatient rehab location for Lifespan Corp., the release stated. The expansion will also add 40 positions to its staff, including nurses, physical therapists, rehabilitation aides, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and case managers.

The expansion plan began two years ago and was sped up during the pandemic when the hospital took on care of Lifespan’s rehab patients to free up other hospitals as COVID-19 care centers.

The expansion will add 15 new beds to two of its medical surgical floors, as well as two new treatment gyms and new technologies such as virtual-reality treadmills and an enhanced nurse call system. The expansion is slated to be completed in July.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.