BankNewport highlights $1.7M in 2022 charitable giving

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently highlighted its 2022 philanthropic efforts, which included $1.7 million awarded to more than 400 organizations and 8,500 employee volunteer service hours.
The funding included charitable grants and contributions, community event sponsorships, community contributions from local branches and year-end support to nonprofits that provide basic needs, with a $100,000 donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
Over the last 10 years, BankNewport has awarded nearly $8 million in grants, sponsorships and donations to community organizations.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.