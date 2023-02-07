BankNewport highlights $1.7M in 2022 charitable giving

BANKNEWPORT RECENTLY highlighted its 2022 philanthropic efforts, which included $1.7 million awarded to more than 400 organizations and 8,500 employee volunteer service hours. Its donations included $100,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Pictured from left: Carmen Diaz-Jusino, bank vice president and community development officer; Andrew Schiff, food bank CEO; Jack Murphy, bank CEO and president; and Kathleen Charbonneau, bank vice president and director of community relations. / COURTESY BANKNEWPORT

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently highlighted its 2022 philanthropic efforts, which included $1.7 million awarded to more than 400 organizations and 8,500 employee volunteer service hours.

The funding included charitable grants and contributions, community event sponsorships, community contributions from local branches and year-end support to nonprofits that provide basic needs, with a $100,000 donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Over the last 10 years, BankNewport has awarded nearly $8 million in grants, sponsorships and donations to community organizations.

