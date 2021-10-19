BankNewport launches real-time payments

NEWPORT – BankNewport customers can now send and receive electronic payments in real time thanks to the adoption of a new platform, the company announced on Oct. 5.

The Real Time Payment platform offers a secure way for BankNewport accounts to send and receive payments of up to $100,000, according to a news release.

BankNewport is the first Rhode Island community bank to participate in the technology from banking association and payments company The Clearing House.

The Clearing House launched the platform in June 2020 as the first new payment infrastructure in nearly 40 years.

The platform is open to all U.S. federally insured depository institutions.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.