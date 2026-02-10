BankNewport names Andrew vice president and senior commercial credit analyst

NEWPORT – BankNewport has appointed Benjamin M. Andrew as vice president and senior commercial credit analyst, in which he will evaluate commercial clients’ creditworthiness and support lending decisions, the bank announced.

In his new role, Andrew will analyze financial data, prepare detailed credit memorandums and assess cash flow, industry trends and collateral to guide the bank’s commercial lending.

Andrew joins BankNewport from Chelsea Groton Bank in Groton, Conn., where he was a senior credit analyst. He also previously worked as a credit underwriter with Newtek in Lake Success, N.Y.

A University of Maine at Farmington graduate, Andrew earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history. Originally from Enfield, N.H., he currently resides in Richmond.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.