BankNewport Names Fredy Huezo to Vice President, Business and Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Fredy Huezo has been named vice president, business and commercial lending officer, working with business owners to provide customized solutions that meet their needs and priorities.

Prior to joining BankNewport, Huezo was a vice president, small business banker at Bank of America. A graduate of Johnson & Wales University, Huezo is a resident of Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

About BankNewport:

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, BankNewport offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Rhode Island.