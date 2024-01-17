BankNewport Names Patrick Laundry Senior Vice President, Director of Business Intelligence & Strategic Planning

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Patrick Laundry has been named senior vice president, director of business intelligence & strategic planning. In his new role, Laundry will be responsible for the development, delivery, and coordination of analysis of bank data, market trends, and the competitor landscape to inform strategic decision making and help capitalize on identified growth opportunities, optimize operational efficiencies and ensure the Bank’s long-term success.

The industry veteran brings more than two decades of experience to the position, most recently as senior vice president, senior strategy manager, business banking at Citizens Bank. Prior to Citizens, Laundry worked as a senior manager, bank relations and treasury operations at Sun Life Financial in Wellesley, MA.