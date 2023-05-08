BankNewport Names Tony Brum Vice President, Commercial Lending Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Tony Brum has been named vice president, commercial lending officer. He is responsible for deepening existing relationships and generating new business within Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts companies in the commercial real estate and industrial space.

Brum brings more than 20 years of banking experience to his new role, most recently with Citizens Bank as a business banking relationship manager. He previously held commercial lending and credit positions with TD Bank, M&T Bank, and Bank of America.

A graduate of Providence College, Brum is a member of the Bristol Zoning Board and St. Luke’s School executive board and was previously the competitive director for Bristol Youth Soccer. Brum is a lifelong resident of Bristol, RI.