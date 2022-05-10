BankRI awards $100,750 in grants to 28 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated more than $100,000 to 28 nonprofits throughout the state, according to a news release.
The grants, which ranged from $1,000 to $10,000 each, served a range of services and areas of need, including children’s education, workforce development, arts-based programs and human services, the release stated.
Recipient organizations are:
- Adoption Rhode Island
- Artists Exchange
- Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island
- Books are Wings
- Children’s Friend
- Community College of Rhode Island
- Contemporary Theater Company
- Dare to Dream Ranch
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- Federal Hill House
- FRIENDS WAY
- Inspiring Minds
- John E. Fogarty Foundation
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
- Narragansett Historical Society
- New Urban Arts
- Pawtucket Central Falls Development
- Prout School
- Providence Country Day School
- Providence Public Library
- Reach Out & Read
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Rhode Island PBS Foundation
- Roger Williams Park Conservancy
- Scholarship Foundation of East Providence
- Sophia Academy
- United Methodist Elder Care
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
