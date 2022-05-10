BankRI awards $100,750 in grants to 28 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated more than $100,000 to 28 nonprofits throughout the state, according to a news release.

The grants, which ranged from $1,000 to $10,000 each, served a range of services and areas of need, including children’s education, workforce development, arts-based programs and human services, the release stated.

Recipient organizations are:

  • Adoption Rhode Island
  • Artists Exchange
  • Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island
  • Books are Wings
  • Children’s Friend
  • Community College of Rhode Island
  • Contemporary Theater Company
  • Dare to Dream Ranch
  • Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
  • Family Service of Rhode Island
  • Federal Hill House
  • FRIENDS WAY
  • Inspiring Minds
  • John E. Fogarty Foundation
  • Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
  • Narragansett Historical Society
  • New Urban Arts
  • Pawtucket Central Falls Development
  • Prout School
  • Providence Country Day School
  • Providence Public Library
  • Reach Out & Read
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • Rhode Island PBS Foundation
  • Roger Williams Park Conservancy
  • Scholarship Foundation of East Providence
  • Sophia Academy
  • United Methodist Elder Care

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

