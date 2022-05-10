BankRI awards $100,750 in grants to 28 R.I. nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated more than $100,000 to 28 nonprofits throughout the state, according to a news release.

The grants, which ranged from $1,000 to $10,000 each, served a range of services and areas of need, including children’s education, workforce development, arts-based programs and human services, the release stated.

Recipient organizations are:

Adoption Rhode Island

Artists Exchange

Back to School Celebration of Rhode Island

Books are Wings

Children’s Friend

Community College of Rhode Island

Contemporary Theater Company

Dare to Dream Ranch

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Family Service of Rhode Island

Federal Hill House

FRIENDS WAY

Inspiring Minds

John E. Fogarty Foundation

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Narragansett Historical Society

New Urban Arts

Pawtucket Central Falls Development

Prout School

Providence Country Day School

Providence Public Library

Reach Out & Read

Rhode Island Hospital

Rhode Island PBS Foundation

Roger Williams Park Conservancy

Scholarship Foundation of East Providence

Sophia Academy

United Methodist Elder Care

