BankRI finances $12M loan for local apartment complexes

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently closed a $12 million loan allowing a local apartment rental firm to refinance eight apartment complexes, according to a news release.

The loan through the bank’s Commercial Real Estate division will allow FC Central Properties LLC to take advantage of a lower interest rate and plan for future capital improvement projects for 294 apartments across complexes in East Providence, North Providence and Pawtucket, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.