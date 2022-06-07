BankRI, Pawtucket Central Falls Development to host free, virtual homebuyer education workshop

PROVIDENCE – Just in time for National Homeownership Month this June, Bank Rhode Island and Pawtucket Central Falls Development are again teaming up to offer a free educational workshop for first-time homebuyers, according to a news release.

The June 15 virtual event will focus on key steps that first-time buyers need to know such as affordability, credit, mortgage preapproval and budgeting. It also serves as a preliminary introduction to Pawtucket Central Falls Development’s eight-hour homebuyer education course, a certificate program approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The virtual workshop will be held on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on June 15. Participants are asked to register in advance at qrco.de/Homebuying.

For more information or questions, contact Dianny Pena at dpena@pcfdevelopment.org or 401-726-1173 x 12.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.