BankRI receives record 7,000 books through 2021 collection

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island collected just over 7,000 books to donate to nonprofit Books Are Wings during its annual donation drive in March, according to a news release.

The results of the 2021 collection were the most successful in the bank’s 11-year history of the fundraiser. This year’s event included drop-off collections at the bank branches, as well as virtual donation options through an online “wish list” put together by Books Are Wings.

Books collected will support the nonprofit’s programs and be distributed to children across the state, including those at the Mary E. Fogarty Elementary School in Providence.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

